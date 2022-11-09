Nov. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
For the drive home in Beatrice: Windy. Mostly cloudy skies will become partly cloudy overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 53F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 19 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 53% chance of rain. Beatrice could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.

