Beatrice's evening forecast: Clear. Low 49F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice
