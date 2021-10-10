Oct. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice

Tonight's weather conditions in Beatrice: Cloudy skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Monday, it will be a warm day in Beatrice. It should reach a mild 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.