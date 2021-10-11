Tonight's weather conditions in Beatrice: A few clouds overnight. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Beatrice folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice
