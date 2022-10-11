This evening's outlook for Beatrice: Thunderstorms during the evening, then skies turning partly cloudy overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 48F. SW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Beatrice folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice
