Oct. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice

This evening's outlook for Beatrice: Partly cloudy skies early. Thunderstorms likely late. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low near 60F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Beatrice people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. There is only a 24% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Beatrice could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 18 mph.