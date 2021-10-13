Beatrice's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 39F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 66 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.
Oct. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice
