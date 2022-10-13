Tonight's weather conditions in Beatrice: Clear. Low 39F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Beatrice folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice
