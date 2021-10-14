For the drive home in Beatrice: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 44F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Beatrice area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 61 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Beatrice could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice
