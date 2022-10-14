Oct. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice

This evening in Beatrice: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low near 35F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph, becoming S and decreasing to less than 5 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Beatrice will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.