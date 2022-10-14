 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oct. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice

This evening in Beatrice: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low near 35F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph, becoming S and decreasing to less than 5 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Beatrice will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News