Oct. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice

For the drive home in Beatrice: Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Beatrice area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.