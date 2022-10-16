Beatrice's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Beatrice temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 20 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice
Warm and dry during the day Tuesday, but a good chance of rain tonight as a cold front works over the area. Temps are going down for Wednesday, but winds are going up. Get all the details here.
A cold front is going to scrape southeastern Nebraska today bringing a cool down and showers for some, but not for all. When will we catch a break from the wind? Here's your full weekend forecast.
It's going to be another very windy day for all of Nebraska and western Iowa Thursday and the high fire danger continues as well. Track winds and temperatures through Saturday in our updated forecast.
Chilly start, but warm this afternoon! Temperatures look to climb even more for Tuesday before showers and storms make a comeback. Find out how much we'll warm and when rain is most likely here.
With low humidity and strong winds, brushfires could start and spread very easily today and tomorrow. Another cold front is moving in as well. Here's how windy it will get and how much we'll cool.
