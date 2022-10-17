For the drive home in Beatrice: Clear. Hard freeze expected. Low 19F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Beatrice area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a crisp 45 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 18 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice
