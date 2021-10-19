Beatrice's evening forecast: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Beatrice area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Beatrice could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice
