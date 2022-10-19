Oct. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice

This evening in Beatrice: A few clouds. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Beatrice area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.