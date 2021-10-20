Tonight's weather conditions in Beatrice: Generally fair. Low 38F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Beatrice people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 62 degrees. 37 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.
Oct. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice
