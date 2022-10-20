Oct. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice

For the drive home in Beatrice: A mostly clear sky. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a moderately high UV index expected Friday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.
