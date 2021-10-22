Oct. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice

Beatrice's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 43F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Beatrice area. It looks to reach a comfortable 66 degrees. 54 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.