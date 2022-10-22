Tonight's weather conditions in Beatrice: Clear skies. Low near 60F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, Beatrice folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with forecast models showing 28 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice
Not only will today be unseasonably cold, it will be windy as well. Winds are sticking around tonight leading to a bitterly cold Tuesday morning. How long will this cold spell last? Find out here.
Warm today in southeast Nebraska and getting even warmer for the weekend. Our next cold front arrives Sunday evening though with showers and possibly some strong storms. Full details here.
🎧 Learn about what conditions make for good fall foliage on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
Tropical Storm Karl’s forward movement has stalled off Mexico’s southern Gulf coast, though forecasters say the halt should be brief and expect it to begin moving southward toward land early Thursday. The storm had been heading slowly to the north before weather conditions steered it around Wednesday night. It is expected to be nearing the coasts of Veracruz or Tabasco states by late Friday without strengthening into a hurricane. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Karl had maximum sustained winds of 60 mph late Wednesday. It was stationary, still centered about 255 miles north-northeast of the port city of Veracruz. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles from Karl's center.
