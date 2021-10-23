This evening's outlook for Beatrice: Thunderstorms. Storms may produce some hail. Low 52F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Looking ahead, Beatrice temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 55 degrees. 37 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 72% chance of precipitation. Beatrice could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.
Oct. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice
