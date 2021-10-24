For the drive home in Beatrice: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 37F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Beatrice folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 58 degrees. 40 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice
