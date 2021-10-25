This evening's outlook for Beatrice: A mostly clear sky. Low 41F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Beatrice people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.
Oct. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice
