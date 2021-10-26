Beatrice's evening forecast: Isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely later at night. Low 54F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Looking ahead, Beatrice temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 91% chance of rain. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice
If rural communities plan carefully, they can reinvent themselves as the perfect homes for people fleeing wildfire and hurricane zones.
Two forest researchers whose own communities were threatened by fires in 2021 explain how historic policies left forests at high risk of megafires.
Some of Earth’s largest rivers are in the sky, and they can produce powerful storms, like the ones that have drenched northern California.
A report finds much U.S. infrastructure is already at risk of being shut down by flooding. And as the planet heats up, the threat is expected to grow.
