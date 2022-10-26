Oct. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice

This evening in Beatrice: Overcast. Low 46F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Beatrice area. It looks to reach a crisp 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 53% chance of rain. Beatrice could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.