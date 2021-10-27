This evening's outlook for Beatrice: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 44F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Beatrice area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 56 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Very windy conditions are expected Thursday in Beatrice, with winds reaching 25 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.
Oct. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice
Related to this story
Most Popular
Some of Earth’s largest rivers are in the sky, and they can produce powerful storms, like the ones that have drenched northern California.
If rural communities plan carefully, they can reinvent themselves as the perfect homes for people fleeing wildfire and hurricane zones.
Folks in the Beatrice area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 60 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Expect perio…
Beatrice temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 57 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for …
Two forest researchers whose own communities were threatened by fires in 2021 explain how historic policies left forests at high risk of megafires.
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
Beatrice folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 4…
A report finds much U.S. infrastructure is already at risk of being shut down by flooding. And as the planet heats up, the threat is expected to grow.
Beatrice folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degree…