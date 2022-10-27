This evening in Beatrice: Rain ending early. Remaining cloudy. Low 42F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Folks in the Beatrice area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.
Oct. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice
