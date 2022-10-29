 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice

For the drive home in Beatrice: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Beatrice area. It looks to reach a pleasant 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.

