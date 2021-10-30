Oct. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice

Tonight's weather conditions in Beatrice: Mostly clear. Low 38F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Beatrice area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.