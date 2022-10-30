Oct. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice

Beatrice's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Beatrice community. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.