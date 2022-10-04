Oct. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice

This evening in Beatrice: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 51F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Beatrice area. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.