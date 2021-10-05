Oct. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice

This evening in Beatrice: A mostly clear sky. Low 54F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Beatrice will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 74 degrees. 54 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.