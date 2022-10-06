Oct. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice

Beatrice's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.