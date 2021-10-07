This evening's outlook for Beatrice: Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Beatrice area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 61 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. There is a moderately high UV index expected Friday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice
Related to this story
Most Popular
What goes into a disaster kit and go-bag? Here's a checklist for everything from hurricanes to wildfires
When a disaster strikes, you may be stuck for days without power or safe running water. Or you might only have time to grab a bag and go.
The US learned it can't suppress its way to a healthy relationship with fire in the West. That strategy failed, even before climate change proved it to be no strategy at all.
Drought, heat waves, hurricanes are taking a toll on fall's colors.
Today's temperature in Beatrice will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. We wil…
Today's temperature in Beatrice will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 75 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. We'll see s…
The Beatrice area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. We will see a mix…
With rapid advances from research and increasing computing power, extreme event attribution has become a burgeoning new branch of climate science.