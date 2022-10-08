Tonight's weather conditions in Beatrice: Clear skies. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, it will be a warm day in Beatrice. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.
Oct. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice
