Oct. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice

Beatrice's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Beatrice folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Monday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.