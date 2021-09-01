Tonight's weather conditions in Beatrice: Partly cloudy skies. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Beatrice area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 61% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. There is a moderately high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice
