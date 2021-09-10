This evening in Beatrice: Clear. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Beatrice Saturday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 99. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 70 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.
Sep. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice
Related to this story
Most Popular
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Beatrice. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
Beatrice folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69…
Beatrice folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Beatrice folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Beatrice. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees t…
For the drive home in Beatrice: Clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast c…