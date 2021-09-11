This evening in Beatrice: Generally fair. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, Beatrice folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice
Related to this story
Most Popular
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Beatrice. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
Beatrice folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69…
Beatrice folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Beatrice. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees t…
This evening in Beatrice: Clear. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Beatrice Saturday. Temperatures are p…
For the drive home in Beatrice: Clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast c…