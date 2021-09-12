Sep. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice

Tonight's weather conditions in Beatrice: A few clouds from time to time. Low 64F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Beatrice folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.