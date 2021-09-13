This evening in Beatrice: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 64F. SSW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Beatrice. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees tomorrow. Tuesday, there is a 42% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice
