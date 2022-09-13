Beatrice's evening forecast: Clear. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Beatrice folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 93, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 66 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice
Related to this story
Most Popular
The cold front arrives Friday afternoon, but more showers and storms are expected behind it late tonight and Saturday. Find out when rain is most likely and what will happen to our temperatures here.
As warm as today is going to be, temps look to climb even higher for Wednesday. Winds will be increasing as well. Get all the details and find out when our next chance of showers and storms is here.
Sunny and very warm in southeast Nebraska today. Temperatures are going up for Thursday. See how warm it will get and find out when showers and storms are coming back in our updated forecast.
Temperatures will be well above normal today. Cooling down Friday though as a cold front rolls over the area. See what will happen to temperatures and when rain will return in our latest forecast.
It will be a warm day in Beatrice. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachi…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Beatrice area. It looks like it will be a mild 62 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. The are…
The Beatrice area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching …
The risk of death on extra-hot and polluted days is about three times greater than the effect of either high heat or high air pollution alone.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91. Expect a dr…
Beatrice folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high o…