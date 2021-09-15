Beatrice's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Beatrice Thursday. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice
