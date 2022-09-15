Sep. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice

For the drive home in Beatrice: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low around 65F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.