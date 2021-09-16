This evening in Beatrice: A mostly clear sky. Low near 65F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Friday, it will be a warm day in Beatrice. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 31% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice
Related to this story
Most Popular
A study found low-income neighborhoods and communities of color experience significantly more heat than wealthier and predominantly white neighborhoods.
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
There are two important components of hurricane forecasting: the hurricane track (where it is going) and intensity (how and if its winds are increasing).
The forecast is showing a hot day in Beatrice. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected t…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Beatrice area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 76 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low.…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. It should be a fair…
Beatrice folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high…
Beatrice folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high o…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, bu…
- Updated
Severe thunderstorms with winds up to 70 miles per hour and hail up to an inch in diameter blew across southeastern Colorado on September 14th.