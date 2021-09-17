Sep. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice

This evening's outlook for Beatrice: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.