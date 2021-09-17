This evening's outlook for Beatrice: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice
