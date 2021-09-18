This evening in Beatrice: A mostly clear sky. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Beatrice folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice
