This evening in Beatrice: A mostly clear sky. Low 66F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Beatrice folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 96, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . 72 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice
Related to this story
Most Popular
A few showers during the day Thursday, but most will stay dry. The good chance of rain is tonight. See when showers and storms are most likely and what's in store for Friday in our weather update.
Showers and storms will exit the area today, but we've still got two more rounds to go this weekend. Find out when rain is most likely and what temperatures are looking like in our latest forecast.
As warm as today is going to be, temps look to climb even higher for Wednesday. Winds will be increasing as well. Get all the details and find out when our next chance of showers and storms is here.
Temperatures will be well above normal today. Already breezy, but winds are going up for Thursday. Find out what will happen to temperatures and get the latest on our next rain chance here.
The Beatrice area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90. 65 degrees …
The remnants of Typhoon Merbok are forecast to move into the Bering Sea and "bomb out" in a process also known as bombogenesis.
The Beatrice area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching …
The Beatrice area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect da…
This evening in Beatrice: A mostly clear sky. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are pro…