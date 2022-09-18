Sep. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice

This evening in Beatrice: A mostly clear sky. Low 66F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Beatrice folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 96, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . 72 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.