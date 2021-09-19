Sep. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice

This evening's outlook for Beatrice: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Beatrice community. It should reach a pleasant 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.