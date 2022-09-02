Sep. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice

Beatrice's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Beatrice area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.