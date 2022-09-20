For the drive home in Beatrice: Generally fair. Low 66F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Beatrice. It should reach a pleasant 70 degrees. 51 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice
